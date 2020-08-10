Save nearly 35% on Metabo’s 10-inch table saw + blade combo at $349 shipped

- Aug. 10th 2020 1:49 pm ET

Get this deal
$533 $349
0

Lowe’s is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch 15A Table Saw with 40-tooth Carbide-Tipped Blade at $349 shipped. Down from its $533 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While Metabo might not ring a bell, the company used to be Hitachi, which is well-known for its higher-end power tools. This table saw is perfect for those just starting out or even intermediate woodworkers and DIYers who need a new table saw. It utilizes a 10-inch blade, and even comes with a 40-tooth one in the box to get you up and going right away. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit smaller? The Rockwell BladeRunner X2 Portable Tabletop Saw is a great option. It uses jigsaw blades instead of standard circular ones like today’s lead deal, but this helps cut down on cost and size. It’s just $139 shipped at Amazon and comes with five different blades plus a few other must-have accessories.

Also, every woodshop should have a drill press. WEN’s 8-inch model can be picked up for under $89 shipped at Amazon. This ensures you’ll have a perfectly drilled hole every time, giving exact 90-degree bores.

Don’t miss out on Home Depot’s end of summer sale which drops RYOBI tools by up to 35%. RYOBI is my personal favorite brand when it comes to DIY kits, as I think it offers the best power and value for its price point.

Metabo HPT Table Saw features:

  • 10-Inch Table Saw with Stand
  • Includes: Table saw, 10-Inch 40-Tooth Carbide Tipped Blade, Blade Guard, Push Stick, Wrenches, Kickback, Rip Fence and Miter Gauge Assemblies, Outfeed Support
  • Powerful 15 Amp motor with 4,500 RPM for tackling the toughest cutting applications
  • Same tools. New name. Hitachi Power Tools has renamed to Metabo HPT

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$533 $349
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Lowe's

Lowe's
Metabo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide