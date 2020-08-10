Save nearly 35% on Metabo’s 10-inch table saw + blade combo at $349 shipped

Lowe’s is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch 15A Table Saw with 40-tooth Carbide-Tipped Blade at $349 shipped. Down from its $533 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While Metabo might not ring a bell, the company used to be Hitachi, which is well-known for its higher-end power tools. This table saw is perfect for those just starting out or even intermediate woodworkers and DIYers who need a new table saw. It utilizes a 10-inch blade, and even comes with a 40-tooth one in the box to get you up and going right away. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Looking for something a bit smaller? The Rockwell BladeRunner X2 Portable Tabletop Saw is a great option. It uses jigsaw blades instead of standard circular ones like today’s lead deal, but this helps cut down on cost and size. It’s just $139 shipped at Amazon and comes with five different blades plus a few other must-have accessories.
Also, every woodshop should have a drill press. WEN’s 8-inch model can be picked up for under $89 shipped at Amazon. This ensures you’ll have a perfectly drilled hole every time, giving exact 90-degree bores.
Don’t miss out on Home Depot’s end of summer sale which drops RYOBI tools by up to 35%. RYOBI is my personal favorite brand when it comes to DIY kits, as I think it offers the best power and value for its price point.
Metabo HPT Table Saw features:
- 10-Inch Table Saw with Stand
- Includes: Table saw, 10-Inch 40-Tooth Carbide Tipped Blade, Blade Guard, Push Stick, Wrenches, Kickback, Rip Fence and Miter Gauge Assemblies, Outfeed Support
- Powerful 15 Amp motor with 4,500 RPM for tackling the toughest cutting applications
- Same tools. New name. Hitachi Power Tools has renamed to Metabo HPT
