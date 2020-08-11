Amazon now offering up to 33% off succulents and air plants from $12

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on live indoor plants and more. You can now score the 8-pack of Shop Succulents Assorted Live Indoor Air Plants for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $18, today’s offer is up to $6 or 33% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. The air plants are great for adding some greenery to the home office with no soil needed (indirect sunlight only). They can absorb moisture through the leaves and just need a “spritz” of water “every 1- to 2-days,” or, just let them float in water for “20- to 60-minutes every week.” Rated 4+ stars from over 830 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for more live plant deals.

Whether you go with the air plants above or some the other discounted options below, some Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food is a good idea. Perfect for giving your indoor greenery a little extra boost a couple times a year, you can score an 8-ounce package for just over $4.50 on Amazon. It carries a solid 4+ star rating from over well over 15,000 customers. But be sure to head below for even more succulent deals at as much as 20% off.

More succulent/indoor plant deals:

Amazon’s Big Summer Sale is in full swing now with loads of deals across just about every product category. That includes fitness gear, outdoor furniture, apparel, kitchenware, printers, personal care, headphones, and much more right here.

More on the Shop Succulents Assorted Indoor Air Plants:

Live Air Plants of Different Species, Hand Selected Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, and readiness. Spritz air plants with water every 1-2 days OR fill bowl with water and float air plants in the water for 20-60 mins every week Turn upside down so excess water can drain away. Use an air plant-specific fertilizer or a bromeliad fertilizer a few times a year OR – use a regular, water soluble houseplant fertilizer at 1/4 of the recommended strength.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!