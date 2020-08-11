GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro delivers Nitro cold brew at home for $166 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $166.33 shipped. Normally $199, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in several months outside of a drop to $150 in June. While it’s easy to make cold brew coffee at home, making Nitro cold brew generally is a bit more difficult…until GrowlerWerks launched the uKeg Nitro. The double-walled stainless steel design keeps your drink cold all-day long, keeping you fueled from morning to night. The regulator cap keeps the bottle pressurized for weeks at a time, allowing you to enjoy Nitro cold brew for quite a while before it’s time to make more. This all-in-one system brews and infuses your coffee in one step. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, you’ll need “Nitro Chargers” for this brewer to function. Luckily, a 5-pack is just $15 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll use one charger for each brew, but that provides around 50-ounces of coffee, lasting you several days per session.

Something else that will be useful is this 35-pack of disposable cold brew coffee filter bags. For just $16 Prime shipped, this will help you make months worth of coffee before it’s time to purchase it again.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Maker features:

MAKE NITRO AT HOME – the uKeg Nitro brews and infuses to make delicious nitro cold brew Coffee, at the convenience of home.

SAVE MONEY – make nitro cold brew for a fraction of the retail cost.

NITRO GAS CHARGERS NOT INCLUDED – uses 16g nitro chargers sold separately.

STAYS COLD – double-wall vacuum insulation keeps brew cold All day. Stainless steel vessel is durable and portable.

STAYS FRESH – the regulator cap automatically maintains pressure to keep nitro fresh for weeks. Perfect for making, storing or pouring cold brew.

