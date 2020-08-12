Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock delivers 60W charging, more at $250 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington SD5350T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for $249.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically selling for $310, today’s offer amounts to a 20% discount, marks one of the first deals we’ve seen, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Alongside five USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and Gigabit Ethernet, this Thunderbolt 3 hub expands your Mac’s selection of I/O. HDMI allows you to connect a 4K display and there’s two USB-C slots, one of which delivers 60W passthrough charging. Rated 4/5 stars and you can head below the fold for more details.

Depending what your workstation looks like, picking up a longer 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable with your savings might be a good call. The featured dock only includes a 2-foot cable, so spending $22 on this highly-rated option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup.

Earlier in the week we spotted a collection of deals as part of Anker’s back to school sale, including all-time lows on its Thunderbolt 3 docks and more. That’s on top of a 50% price cut on Aukey’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub, which brings a 5W Qi charging pad into the mix at $25.

Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

Engineered to support computing environments, the Kensington SD5350 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station offers cross-platform compatibility for high transfer speed requirements. This docking station includes an SD card reader and features five USB ports. Its plug-and-play functionality enables easy access.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!