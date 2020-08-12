Score Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio at a new low of $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for its previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $149.99 shipped. Down from its $199 going rate, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. If you’re rocking the previous-generation iPad Pro and still haven’t paired it with Apple’s official Keyboard Folio, then this deal gives you a great chance to finally do so. It ditches Bluetooth in favor of a built-in Smart Connector and magnetically snaps onto the back of your tablet. In between typing sessions, it can fold into a cover to keep your device safe, as well. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional details.

Save even more when you ditch the Apple branding and go with this alternative from Logitech. Over at Amazon, its Slim Folio Pro Case will only run you $130, offering a more affordable way to bring a full keyboard to your iPad Pro. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’d rather ditch the iPadOS-powered mobile workstation experience for macOS, we’re currently tracking some discounts worth checking out. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is now $200 off when springing for the 512GB model. Not to mention this morning’s $350 discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The new smart keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it. No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 12.9-Inch iPad Pro.

