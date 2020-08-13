Clearcover is shaking up car insurance with premium service at better prices

Ever get a sinking feeling that you are being robbed by your car insurance provider? The fact is that you’re probably right. Industry experts say that many top insurers are overcharging loyal customers by millions of dollars — and these same companies often provide poor customer service on top of that.

Clearcover wants to shake up the industry by delivering better service at a lower price. Named in CNBC’s list of 100 startups to watch, this provider uses AI to help you get insured in minutes.

Unlike the dinosaurs of insurance, Clearcover runs a tight ship. This means the company can offer low premiums without cutting corners on service. Most customers save money on their existing insurance.

One high-profile example is Kevin Gerdes, an actor who appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie, Lion. He was previously paying $240 a month for car insurance. “I came across Clearcover, and they gave me a quote for the exact same insurance for $146.” That’s a saving of $1,128 a year.

Just as importantly, Clearcover is more convenient than most. Download the highly-rated mobile app, and you can submit a claim from your phone without talking to a single person. Most claims are completed within one week, and the app also allows you to request roadside assistance with a tap.

And you don’t need to wait to change your car insurance; making the change is actually easier than you probably think. To get started, you simply input a few details online or via the Clearcover mobile app. You get a quote in minutes, and you can buy with a tap. Clearcover covers seven states at the moment, with more to come.

If you’re lucky enough to live in one of those states, check out Clearcover to get a quote and see how much you could save.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!