Duffle bags are a great multi-purpose way to pack along extra clothes or gear. The large main compartment is perfect for stuffing awkward items or piles of clothes. But, if you want one that goes further beyond just a standard duffle, then the weatherproof Mission Workshop Transit Duffle is a must-see. Head below to watch the video and see it in action.

Just like The Spar we reviewed last year and all of Mission Workshop’s bags, The Transit Duffle isn’t a budget option. Mission uses durable materials matched with thoughtful technical design and makes their bags in the USA. Put all of that together, and The Transit Duffle comes in at $245.

What’s it made of?

The Duffle comes in a variety of colors and materials when they are in stock. The grey example that we have here is made out of HT500 Nylon, while the Camo is made out of Cordura, and there are options for waxed canvas in Olive and Brown.

Mission Workshop has made The Transit Duffle ready for any weather conditions with their choice of exterior materials and the use of YKK water-resistant coated nylon zippers. The interior is made out of 140/70 nylon with TPU coating as well. While this does make the bag a little noisy, but also makes it easy to clean.

Plenty of Pockets

Mission Workshop has covered The Transit with useful pockets and compartments. On the outside, there are quick-access stash pockets on every side. The two on the ends are perfect for large water bottles. There are also two smaller zippered pockets that are perfect for cables, battery packs, or any other small accessories you want to keep away from weather or out of sight.

On one side, there is also a zippered, padded laptop sleeve. It fits my 15-inch MacBook Pro but would it won’t fit anything bigger than that.

Inside the bag, The Transit has the large main compartment, but also two quick-access stash pockets on either side.

Also on the outside of the bag are multiple straps. These can be used to secure the bag to a bicycle for transport, but also work well for securing different items to the bag like a tripod.

Useful in many ways

The carry handles can be snapped together to make them easy to grab, and The Transit Duffle also has a removable quick-adjust shoulder strap to make getting the right size quick and easy.

I love this bag because of its multi-use nature. I typically take a backpack with me when I’m working outside of the house because I have camera gear and a laptop, but when I have extra gear, this bag is the perfect companion. The variety of pockets and compartments make it easy to take larger awkward items that don’t fit in my backpack, a change of clothes, or external battery packs.

Wrapping up

At $245, this is an expensive duffle. But, that’s because Mission Workshop makes its products in the USA and guarantees them forever. There are plenty of cheaper duffle bags on Amazon, but if you like supporting companies who go to great lengths to make products in the USA and stand behind them, then The Transit duffle from Mission Workshop is definitely worth the price tag.

