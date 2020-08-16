Amazon takes up to 24% off power washer accessories from $14, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tool Daily (99% positive lifetime feedback from 3,200+) via Amazon is taking up to 24% off a selection of its pressure washing gear starting at $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Tool Daily Deluxe High Pressure Washer Gun for $28.04. Down from $35, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This pressure washer gun is a great tool to add to your arsenal for getting some last minute cleaning in before summer weather begins to fade. It includes a variety of additional accessories, including five nozzle tips, and is capable of dishing out 5000 PSI. Over 445 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

T ool Daily High Pressure Washer Gun features:

Max pressure is up to 5000 PSI. Max flow rate is 8 GPM. Max Temperature of water is rated to 60℃ / 140 F. Pressure washer guns have M22 fitting, compatible with M22 14mm and M22 15mm fitting. M22 14mm fitting is compatible with Generac, Simpson, Briggs Stratton, craftsman, karcher, Ryobi pressure washer. M22 15mm fitting is compatible with Sun Joe, Campbell, MI-T-M, AR Blue, Stanley, Cleanforce, Simoniz, Excell power washer.

