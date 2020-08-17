Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac with 512GB of storage hits new Amazon low

Update: Now $120 off at $2,179 shipped.

Trusted retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the new Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/512GB for $2,165.93 shipped. That’s down $133 from the regular price, beats our previous mention by $24, and is a new Amazon all-time low. While stock is it getting low, Expercom has more on its way to Amazon. Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.8GHz 8-core processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM and a 512GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Now that you’ve put a new iMac on your desk, consider shoring up the cable situation by grabbing a 12-pack of Nite Ize ties for $15. One of the downfalls of Apple’s iMac design is that it’s fairly easy to have your cables being an unsightly mess behind the display. These simple ties from Nite Ize are easy to use and can be repurposed multiple times, as opposed to some other one-time use options. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Jump into our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPad, AirPods, Macs, and much more. Just this morning we spotted a notable deal on Mac mini, as the popular desktop machine drops to $670 from the regular $799 price tag.

There’s also a rare discount on Apple TV models from $129 in certified refurbished condition going around today. With both models currently on sale, that equates to up to $30 off the regular going rate.

Apple 2020 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

3.8GHz 8-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7

AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

