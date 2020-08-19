Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the next big PSN sale. While the wide-ranging phase 2 of the PSN Summer Sale wraps up today, a new influx of price drops are scheduled to begin hitting the online storefront throughout the day. While the landing page for the new Games Under $20 sale is just beginning to get populated, many of the price drops are already live. Head below for more details.

Games Under $20 Sale:

The next big PSN sale is known as the Games Under $20 promotion. Just as the name suggests, this is a great opportunity to fill up your back catalogue with titles at under $20 a pop. While some of the deals trickled out this morning in our roundup, we are now tracking plenty more notable price drops. Those include everything from Dark Souls: Remastered and The Witcher 3 to Assassin’s Creed titles, Street Fighter, and much more. Some of our top picks can be found in the list below:

You can dig in to the sale for yourself right here (shortly), but just note the landing page for the new PSN sale is still populating with deals and might not even load for some. It will, however, be live very soon.

More on the next big PSN sale:

PlayStation Store welcomes back the Games Under promotion. It returns on Wednesday, August 19 and brings with it a vast range of fantastic games, including a trio of action adventure heavy hitters with richly detailed worlds to immerse yourself in. All these and many more games are available as part of the promotion, beginning Wednesday, August 19

