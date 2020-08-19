Today’s best game deals: Bastion for Switch $2, Ni no Kuni Remastered $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Bastion via the eShop for just $2.24. Regularly $15, today’s deal is 80% off and one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the stellar action role-playing experience. While not officially part of yesterday’s wide-ranging Nintendo Indie World sale, this is certainly one Switch game you’ll want to give a try at just over $2. In this narrative-driven RPG, you’ll be exploring more than “40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces.” But you’ll want to head below for more including Ni no Kuni Remastered, Nioh Complete Edition, WHAT THE GOLF?, Transistor, Bayonetta, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Borderlands Handsome Collection, and much more.

