Today’s best game deals: Bastion for Switch $2, Ni no Kuni Remastered $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Bastion via the eShop for just $2.24. Regularly $15, today’s deal is 80% off and one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the stellar action role-playing experience. While not officially part of yesterday’s wide-ranging Nintendo Indie World sale, this is certainly one Switch game you’ll want to give a try at just over $2. In this narrative-driven RPG, you’ll be exploring more than “40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces.” But you’ll want to head below for more including Ni no Kuni Remastered, Nioh Complete Edition, WHAT THE GOLF?, Transistor, Bayonetta, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Borderlands Handsome Collection, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Switch Indie World game sale up to 40% off
- Xbox digital game sale up to 65% off
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? $15 (Reg. $20)
- Transistor $3 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta $19 (Reg. $25)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator $54.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code EMCDPGP33 at checkout
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $27 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Injustice 2: Legendary $15 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on Xbox
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Street Fighter V $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Forza Horizon Ultimate Bundle $59.50 (Reg. $170)
- Incl. Forza Horizon 3 & 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch first-party games $10+ off at Best Buy
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $5 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- DOOM (2016) $6 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $53 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Or Ultimate Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Untitled Goose Game gets multiplayer starting next month!
Sucker Punch reveals FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer raid mode
Apex Legends Boosted gameplay trailer reveals details on Rampart and crafting
Spider-Man Miles Morales: New details on the upcoming PS5 spin-off
Turtle Beach updates Stealth 600 + 700 headsets for next-gen consoles
Legends Ultimate Arcade launches August 31 with 300 games, Wi-Fi, more
Full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine with 50 games releases this year
Xbox Series X confirmed for November launch, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021
