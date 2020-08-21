Amazon’s offering Sheet Mask Subscription Boxes from $5 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the FaceTory Handpicked Korean Sheet Masks Subscription Box K-Glow from $4.81 with free shipping. Regularly priced at up to $35, that’s an Amazon all-time low. There are three subscription boxes to choose from and each come with an array of products that will be on your doorstep each month. The first box has four sheet masks, the second option has seven masks and one product, and the last features four sheet masks as well as three full-sized skincare products. These boxes are a perfect way to try out new skincare and make for great gift ideas too. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 600 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about this box.

However, if you’re not looking for a subscription, Celavi Essence Korean Face Masks come in a pack of 12 for $10 Prime shipped. Each of the masks were designed to be hydrating and naturally brighten your skin. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,100 reviews.

Now that your skin will be ready for this fall, you can also update your wardrobe with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Inside this event you can save up to 75% off the hottest fall clothing as well as beauty and home decor too.

FaceTory Face Mask Subscription Box features:

Find out what products are selling off the shelves in Korea! This subscription provides you with trending Korean skincare products that help transform your complexion! Get ready to glow!

Packed with 7 FULL-SIZED K-Beauty skincare items that help nourish the skin and boost your skin barrier! Includes 2-3 skincare products and 3-4 facial sheet masks.

Each K-Glow Box is carefully curated to be suitable for all skin types. All products have been tested and handpicked by the FaceTory Team to ensure you get the best products!

