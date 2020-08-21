Upgrade to Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at $200 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $599.98 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly selling for $800, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen in months. With a 6.8-inch touchscreen display in tow, bringing Kenwood’s receiver to your ride delivers a CarPlay and Android Auto experience. So regardless of which smartphone you’re rocking, this will make it even easier to keep an eye on directions, music playback, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to work from today’s deal would be grabbing a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. Kenwood’s in-dash receiver actually requires a wired connection in order to take advantage of CarPlay, making it an essential add-on.

Or if you’re in search of a new in-car mount for securing your handset within eye’s view while on-the-road, Scosche’s MagicGrip is worth a look. We just reviewed the unique mount, finding it to deliver a premium in-car charging experience. Then swing by our launch coverage of the brand’s three new Extendo car mounts with Qi charging and more

Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Control in-car infotainment features smoothly with this Kenwood navigation DVD receiver. The built-in Garmin navigation system simplifies mapping, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto supports voice control via Siri or Google Assistant. This 6.8-inch Kenwood navigation DVD receiver has three camera inputs for unified installation of dash, rear and interior cameras.

