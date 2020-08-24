Monday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Today’s collection is quite a substantial one with free apps for the kids, adventure puzzles, zombie action, virtual board games, dungeons crawlers, and some notable productivity suites at up to 50% off. More specifically, highlights include Bridge Constructor Portal, Dead Age, The Inner World titles, FineScanner, Business Card Reader Pro WEATHER NOW, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all fo today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10/+ smartphones from $600 and this offer on the Google Pixel Stand. Today has also brought some solid price drops on Google Home Mini and Google Wifi starting from $70. But you’ll definitely want to check out this all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook and then be sure to swing by the new Amazon Anker sale from $14. This morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup also has a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ alongside some charging and audio offers as well.

Today’s best game deals: Wonderful 101 Remaster $25, Resident Evil 3 from $36, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Bridge Constructor Portal

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!