Under Armour Team Hustle 3.0 Backpack for $41 shipped (Reg. $55), more

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Adult Hustle 3.0 Backpack in several color options for $41.24 shipped. Regularly priced at $55, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This is a perfect option for back to school, work, or traveling. It can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It’s also water-repellant and even has a front pocket for your shoes, which is great for gym class or outings. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 350 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable backpack that’s on sale is the Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 for $33.75. Regularly priced at up to $45 and it comes in several color options. This style can also hold a 15-inch MacBook and also has multiple pockets for storage. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews.

You can also get ready for back to school by checking out our fashion guide to update your wardrobe. Banana Republic currently has a Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purcahse. Plus, you can revamp your sneakers with Eastbay’s Sale that’s offering 25% off orders of $49 or more.

Under Armour’s Team Hustle 3.0 Backpack features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish.

Soft-lined laptop sleeve—holds up to 15-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop.

Water-repellent front valuables pocket to keep your stuff safe.

Adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps for extra comfort.

Large, gusseted front laundry/shoe pocket placed at bottom of bag.

