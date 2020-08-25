Add this Coca-Cola Portable Mini Fridge to the collection for $25 (Reg. $34+)

Walmart is now offering the Coca-Cola 6-Can Portable Mini Fridge Cooler for $25. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Previously up to $64 at Walmart with a $34 regular price these days, Amazon third-party sellers start at around $39 with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find and a few bucks under our previous mention. This mini fridge/cooler is as functional as it is collectible. Along with the classic Coca-Cola design, its 4.2-quart capacity can carry six cans and features a removable shelf. You’re also looking at a self-locking door handle and included 12 Volt DC/110 Volt AC adapters for when you’re ready to plug it in. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Walmart customers. More details below.

Most comparable mini fridges, including this Chefman option, start at around $30 and go up from there, without the Coca-Cola branding. But if it’s just something to keep the beers or some sandwiches cold, take a look at this Coleman Excursion Portable Cooler at $13 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings and three more cans than the Coca-Cola model above.

Coca-Cola fans/collectors will want to take a closer look at CASETiFY’s new Coca-Cola collection as well. It includes plenty of interesting iPhone case and Apple Watch bands to browse through right here.

More on the Coca-Cola 6-Can Portable Mini Fridge Cooler:

This Coca-Cola 6 Can AC/DC Electric Cooler is the ideal personal cooler. It features efficient and reliable thermoelectric cooling technology. Stock it up with your favorite drinks while you are busy working or studying. This mini Coke cooler is a perfect desktop accessory for your office, home, or dorm room. It comes with 110 Volt AC and 12 Volt DC plugs so you can plug it into any standard household outlet or use it in your car, boat or RV.

