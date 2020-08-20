Pioneer is introducing its brand new line of DJ headphones today. Combining both wired and wireless options, the new HDJ-CUE1 collection also features a series of accessory packs for further customizing the cans to your liking. Now available for pre-order starting from $69, head below for a closer look at the new Pioneer headphones.

New HDJ-CUE1 Pioneer DJ headphones:

Pulling technology found in its higher-end XDJ-X5 model, the new HDJ-CUE1 lineup offers years of Pioneer’s expertise in the DJ world in a much more affordable set of cans. The new headphones were “designed for heavy use, with each moving part passing a strict in-house durability test.” The “extra-strong” metal sliders, accident-preventing bayonet connector, and L-type mini-jack all add peace of mind during gigs or just rocking out on the street.

The new Pioneer DJ headphones come in two flavors: the dark sliver model with a 3.9-inch coiled cable and the wireless Bluetooth version that comes in matte black, matte white, and matte red. These foldable, closed-back headphones feature 40mm drivers, a frequency response range of 5Hz to 30kHz, and are specifically “tuned for low bass and kick drum frequencies.” The expected 90-degree swivel on the ear cups for one-ear listening is also included here.

New wireless DJ Headphones too:

The Bluetooth 5.0 variant is much of the same but with wireless connectivity to all of your compatible devices and a mildly steeper price tag because of it. The usual ear cup-mounted controls are present for audio playback and taking calls along with support for “A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, and HFP profiles, as well as SBC and AAC codecs.” With the wireless HDJ-CUE1 headphones, you can also choose to use the included coil cable, which will automatically disable Bluetooth along with the microphone and volume buttons — a particularly handy feature for those actually using them for both DJing and listening situations. They sport 30-hours of battery life on a single charge and feature what sounds like a not-so-quick charge within 2.5 hours. But you probably should have been more prepared for the gig anyway.

Colorful Custom Accessory Packs:

Pioneer is also introducing what it refers to as the DJ HC-CP08 Accessory Pack for its new DJ headphones. This $30 bundle includes add-in colorful ear cups and a matching coiled audio cable giving HDJ-CUE1 users a chance to customize the look of their new headphones. The accessory pack comes in green, blue, orange, violet, and yellow.

The new HDJ-CUE1 Pioneer DJ headphones are now up for pre-order at B&H starting from $69, with the Bluetooth models jumping up to $99. The aforementioned accessory packs are also already available to pre-order as well at $29 apiece.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the new Pioneer DJ headphones might not have any overly groundbreaking features to speak of, these kinds of cans rarely do. Stick the truly wireless category if you’re looking for the latest and greatest in headphone technology. When it comes to those that need a pair of headphones that can easily transition from the street to playing gigs at night time, reliability, and confidence in your gear is king. The automatic Bluetooth and call disable feature speaks to this and is a particularly convenient addition to the overall design of the wireless variant.

