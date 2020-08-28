Grill and griddle MasterPan now $35 (Reg. $50) + more cookware from $20

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on MasterPan kitchenware at up to 35% off. One standout is the 15-inch MasterPan Non-Stick Grill and Griddle Pan for $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly listed at between $50 and $60 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This cast aluminum pan features a 2-in-1 design with a griddle on one side and a grill surface on the other. Along with a non-stick and stain-resistant surface, it also has a removable handle for easy storage and for getting the pan in smaller ovens (up to 350-degrees). Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more kitchenware deals.

Or just opt for a full-on Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron griddle pan at under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. The #1 best-selling griddle on Amazon won’t provide the grill surface, but it is a very highly-rated option with over 10,000 4+ star reviews and an additional $20 in savings.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale with deals starting from $20 and up to 35% in savings. Today’s Gold Box offers also include deals on Blendtec blenders and cordless stick vacs from $80. Hit up our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the MasterPan Non-Stick Grill and Griddle Pan:

The MasterPan Grill and Griddle features a conveniently removable handle

Dishwasher safe, as well as PFOA and heavy metal free.

2 Pans in 1: Deep Grill on one side and Griddle on the other with a large enough surface to cook for a crowd.

Non-stick and Stain resistant: MasterPan uses MasterLon double layer non-stick coating which is PFOA free. Food comes right off the pan so it makes cooking more enjoyable and easy.

