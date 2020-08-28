Grill and griddle MasterPan now $35 (Reg. $50) + more cookware from $20

- Aug. 28th 2020 8:34 am ET

Get this deal
35% off $20+
0

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on MasterPan kitchenware at up to 35% off. One standout is the 15-inch MasterPan Non-Stick Grill and Griddle Pan for $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly listed at between $50 and $60 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This cast aluminum pan features a 2-in-1 design with a griddle on one side and a grill surface on the other. Along with a non-stick and stain-resistant surface, it also has a removable handle for easy storage and for getting the pan in smaller ovens (up to 350-degrees). Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more kitchenware deals.

Or just opt for a full-on Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron griddle pan at under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. The #1 best-selling griddle on Amazon won’t provide the grill surface, but it is a very highly-rated option with over 10,000 4+ star reviews and an additional $20 in savings.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale with deals starting from $20 and up to 35% in savings. Today’s Gold Box offers also include deals on Blendtec blenders and cordless stick vacs from $80. Hit up our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the MasterPan Non-Stick Grill and Griddle Pan:

  • The MasterPan Grill and Griddle features a conveniently removable handle
  • Dishwasher safe, as well as PFOA and heavy metal free.
  • 2 Pans in 1: Deep Grill on one side and Griddle on the other with a large enough surface to cook for a crowd.
  • Non-stick and Stain resistant: MasterPan uses MasterLon double layer non-stick coating which is PFOA free. Food comes right off the pan so it makes cooking more enjoyable and easy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
35% off $20+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Masterpan

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard