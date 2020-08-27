Alienware mechanical keyboard + mouse drop by 28%, more in Dell’s student sale

Dell is currently offering a selection of gear for students on sale with an additional 10% off its products when you use the code SAVE10 at checkout. One of our favorites from the sale is the Alienware Mechanical Gaming Keyboard + Wireless Mouse (AW310K + AW310M) for $116.99 shipped when you use the above code. Purchased separately, the keyboard and mouse would combine into a $163 total, with today’s deal saving you 28% off retail pricing. This mechanical keyboard delivers great performance in a low-profile form-factor. Offering RGB backlighting and a built-in USB-A passthrough port, this keyboard really does have everything that a high-end keyboard should. The mouse is full-sized and entirely wireless, packing up to 300-hours of play per charge. There are six programmable buttons on it, giving you the ability to customize everything. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head over to Dell to find everything on sale, or drop below the fold to view more of our favorites.

Be sure to use the promo code SAVE10 to knock another 10% off Dell products listed below.

More of our top picks from Dell:

Prefer other brands for your PC peripherals? Well, LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor is currently on sale for $399, saving you $100 from its regular going rate. Also, be sure to check out this discount that we tracked on the HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Keyboard. A sale at Amazon drops it to a new low of $90, saving you $20.

Alienware Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Featuring the latest generation industry-leading Cherry MX Red switches for better control with quick and smooth triggering

Customizable per-key single color backlighting

Slim profile for enhanced ergonomics new generation iconic Alienware design

Anti-ghosting/n-key rollover for greater in-game precision

