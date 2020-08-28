We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in hand. While much of yesterday’s most notable price drops are still live, including Templar Battleforce Elite, Hidden Folks, and Minesweeper Genius, not to mention the announcement of the new Pokémon Go-like Witcher Monster Slayer, there are plenty of fresh new price drops today. Highlighting this morning’s collection, we have Gone Home, StoryToys freebies for the kids, Chess Pro, Last Colossus, Tower of Fortune 3, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 8mm Vintage Camera: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 20 $30, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $25, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reminders Widget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Wiki for Terraria: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Journey: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Gone Home :

June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AM You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game from The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Open any drawer and door. Pick up objects and examine them to discover clues. Uncover the events of one family’s lives by investigating what they’ve left behind.

