Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 20 $30, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $25, more

- Aug. 28th 2020 9:41 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering MLB The Show 20 on PSN for $29.99. Regularly $60 digital and currently fetching $40 in physical form via GameStop, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on this year’s release of The Show franchise. Learn more about the new features in our previous gameplay coverage and be sure to take a look at the MLB The Show 20 Nike Air Max sneakers while you’re at it. Just make sure your PlayStation Plus membership is in order to take advantage of the game’s online multiplayer modes. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Cuphead, What Remains of Edith Finch, Need for Speed Heat, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign

Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more

Sony unveils the FREE September PS Plus games: Street Fighter V and PUBG

Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: Everything we know so far

HyperX’s new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset has a 17-hour battery

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Sony

Sony
PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard