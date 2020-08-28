Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 20 $30, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering MLB The Show 20 on PSN for $29.99. Regularly $60 digital and currently fetching $40 in physical form via GameStop, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on this year’s release of The Show franchise. Learn more about the new features in our previous gameplay coverage and be sure to take a look at the MLB The Show 20 Nike Air Max sneakers while you’re at it. Just make sure your PlayStation Plus membership is in order to take advantage of the game’s online multiplayer modes. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Cuphead, What Remains of Edith Finch, Need for Speed Heat, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

