Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 20 $30, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering MLB The Show 20 on PSN for $29.99. Regularly $60 digital and currently fetching $40 in physical form via GameStop, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on this year’s release of The Show franchise. Learn more about the new features in our previous gameplay coverage and be sure to take a look at the MLB The Show 20 Nike Air Max sneakers while you’re at it. Just make sure your PlayStation Plus membership is in order to take advantage of the game’s online multiplayer modes. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Cuphead, What Remains of Edith Finch, Need for Speed Heat, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus & PS Now from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Nintendo Mega Man and Ubisoft sales from $5
- Amazon Switch Game sale from $5
- Nintendo eShop sale live from $7
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition $25 (Reg. $50)
- Cuphead Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $8 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 $3 (Reg. $15)
- Sony PSN Weekend Offer PSN sale from $11
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $6 (Reg. $15)
- Wasteland 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- The Last of Us Part II $52 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $28 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine: Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ring Fit Adventure $80 (In-stock)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- ARMS $42 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $11 (Reg. $15)
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
