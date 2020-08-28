Score 1TB of USB-C storage with WD’s $140 My Passport Portable SSD (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from $170, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, comes within $4 of the 2020 low. For comparison, similar 1TB portable SSD sell for $180 or so at Amazon. This portable 1TB SSD delivers up to 540MB/s transfer speeds to your setup thanks to its USB-C connectivity. Its compact design is ideal for throwing in a bag or saving space on your desk, and it’ll even connect to your MacBook without needing an extra dongle. WD backs this drive with a 3-year warranty, as well. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Those who can get away with less storage can save even more by opting for the 512GB version of WD’s My Passport drive. This alternative halves the storage found on the lead deal, but cuts the price down to $90 at Amazon. You’ll still get the compact form-factor and USB-C connectivity, making it a solid option for those on a tighter budget.

Or if you’re looking to finally configure a home backup solution or media server, we’re tracking an $80 discount on WD’s 8TB My Cloud NAS. Right now, it has been marked down to $200 at Amazon, delivering Ethernet-enabled storage for your network.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Store thousands of files on this Western Digital My Passport 1TB hard drive. Solid-state technology makes it resistant to excessive heat and cold, and the slim device even resists losing data due to impacts. Rapid file transfer speeds are assured thanks to the USB Type-C port on this Western Digital My Passport 1TB hard drive, which produces speeds up to 540 MB/sec.

