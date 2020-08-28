Score 1TB of USB-C storage with WD’s $140 My Passport Portable SSD (Save $30)

- Aug. 28th 2020 11:09 am ET

Get this deal
$170 $140
0

Amazon is currently offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from $170, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, comes within $4 of the 2020 low. For comparison, similar 1TB portable SSD sell for $180 or so at Amazon. This portable 1TB SSD delivers up to 540MB/s transfer speeds to your setup thanks to its USB-C connectivity. Its compact design is ideal for throwing in a bag or saving space on your desk, and it’ll even connect to your MacBook without needing an extra dongle. WD backs this drive with a 3-year warranty, as well. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Those who can get away with less storage can save even more by opting for the 512GB version of WD’s My Passport drive. This alternative halves the storage found on the lead deal, but cuts the price down to $90 at Amazon. You’ll still get the compact form-factor and USB-C connectivity, making it a solid option for those on a tighter budget.

Or if you’re looking to finally configure a home backup solution or media server, we’re tracking an $80 discount on WD’s 8TB My Cloud NAS. Right now, it has been marked down to $200 at Amazon, delivering Ethernet-enabled storage for your network.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Store thousands of files on this Western Digital My Passport 1TB hard drive. Solid-state technology makes it resistant to excessive heat and cold, and the slim device even resists losing data due to impacts. Rapid file transfer speeds are assured thanks to the USB Type-C port on this Western Digital My Passport 1TB hard drive, which produces speeds up to 540 MB/sec.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$170 $140
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
WD

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go