WD’s My Cloud NAS brings 8TB of storage to your setup for $200 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 8TB My Cloud Home Personal NAS for $199.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed about a week. Typically fetching $280, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. WD’s My Cloud drive brings 8TB of storage to your setup for Time Machine backups and much more. It differentiates itself from more basic hard drives with a built-in Ethernet port and the ability to handle backups and the like all on its own. There’s also USB 3.0 port for expanding with additional hard drives down the road. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more.

Update 8/27 @ 12:8 PM: Store4Memory (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent 2TB Rocket Nano USB 3.2 1000MB/s External Solid-state Drive for $239.99 shipped with the code 20AA5RPD at checkout. Down 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d prefer to score a more typical 8TB hard drive and skip the NAS features found above, WD’s My Book is a great alternative at $150. You’ll still be getting the same reliable WD storage here, but will have to use its USB 3.0 connectivity to pair with a Mac or PC. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Right now, we’re also still tracking $100 discounts on Synology and QNAP NAS starting at $449 for those in search of a more capable solution. And speaking of Synology, the company just unveiled its latest 5-bay NAS up to 451MB/s speeds, expanded I/O, and more. You can check out all the details on the DS1520+ right here.

WD My Cloud Personal NAS features:

Add 8TB of USB 3.0 cloud storage to your Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device with the My Cloud Home 8TB 1-Bay Personal Cloud NAS Server from WD. The My Cloud Home provides a one-stop solution for saving digital content, backing up photos and videos on your phone, and wirelessly backing up and syncing your Windows and Mac computers with cloud accounts.

