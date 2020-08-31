Score 3 more months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $26.50 today (Reg. $45)

CDKeys is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for $26.69 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45, like it currently fetches at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is within about $2 of our previous mention and the best price we can find. This is a perfect time to add an additional 3-months to your Game Pass Ultimate membership at a major discount. Along with access to Microsoft’s growing library of on-demand streaming games, it also includes online multiplayer, freebies, and special deals on digital titles. For more information, we just recently detailed the value Game Pass Ultimate brings to gamers compared to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service. Head below for more details.

Just remember, today’s deal is only for those who have transitioned from the legacy Live Gold membership. For those yet to make the switch, you can do so for $1 and learn more about the process here.

Speaking of Xbox, be sure to take a look at all of the upcoming Series X titles, the Xbox Series X interface, and everything we know about the November release window. But if it’s xCloud you’re most interested in right now, be sure to check out the new MOGA XP5-X Plus Controller.

More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

