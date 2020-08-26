Sony is now offering 25% off PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions via PSN. While the PS Now deal is quite notable, you’ll want to head below for even better offer on PS Plus. You can now score a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Now for $44.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is $15 off the going rate and the best price around. It is also matching our previous mention. PS Now provides members access to over 800 streamable or downloadable PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. Just note, you’ll need to cancel the subscription manually before your year lapses or it will automatically renew at full price. Be sure to head below for a great deal on PlayStation Plus as well.

Sony is also offering 25% off 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships via PSN. While that’s a solid drop from the regular $60 price tag, you can score 12-months for much less than that right now. Over at CDKeys, the 1-year PS Plus subscriptions are available for just $31.89, which is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked and well under the official $45 PSN pricing. As a quick refresher, this deal can be used to extend your existing subscription or to jump in for the first time. PS Plus provides online multiplayer access, the free game library, loads of even deeper deals on digital titles, and more.

Be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best PlayStation 4 game deals and the latest Games Under $20 PSN sale. In case you missed any of it over the last month or so, we have seen our fair share of new game announcements and unveils. Those include Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, more details on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer, plus even more right here.

More details on PlayStation Plus:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

PlayStation Plus enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

