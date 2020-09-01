Kirkland’s Labor Day Event takes up to 40% off fall decor + 50% off wreaths

Kirkland’s Labor Day Event takes 20 to 40% off harvest decor and 50% off wreaths. Plus, Kirkland’s is offering 20% off any regular-priced item with promo code DEAL20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Create a welcoming entrance with the Hey There Pumpkin Doormat that’s currently marked down to just $12, which is 20% off the original rate. This doormat is very festive and a perfect place for guests to wipe their feet. You can also add the Wildflower Mix Wreath to your door that’s marked down to just $25 and originally was priced at $50. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our guides to Target’s and Pottery Barn’s Fall Collections.
Our top picks from Kirkland’s include:
- Hey There Pumpkin Doormat $12 (Orig. $15)
- Wooden Stacked Pumpkins Statue $37 (Orig. $50)
- Buffalo Check Pumpkin Garland $20 (Orig. $35)
- Thankful Fall Porch Board $30 (Orig. $50)
- Light Brown Rosemary Coffee Table $260 (Orig. $400)
- Hall Tree with Side Shelves $280 (Orig. $350)
- Wildflower Mix Wreath $25 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
