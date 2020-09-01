Kirkland’s Labor Day Event takes up to 40% off fall decor + 50% off wreaths

- Sep. 1st 2020 3:18 pm ET

0

Kirkland’s Labor Day Event takes 20 to 40% off harvest decor and 50% off wreaths. Plus, Kirkland’s is offering 20% off any regular-priced item with promo code DEAL20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Create a welcoming entrance with the Hey There Pumpkin Doormat that’s currently marked down to just $12, which is 20% off the original rate. This doormat is very festive and a perfect place for guests to wipe their feet. You can also add the Wildflower Mix Wreath to your door that’s marked down to just $25 and originally was priced at $50. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our guides to Target’s and Pottery Barn’s Fall Collections.

Our top picks from Kirkland’s include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Kirklands

Kirklands

About the Author