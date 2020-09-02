Gain laundry detergent and dryer sheets up to 35% off: 96-loads for $12 + more

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid Plus Aroma Boost for $12.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the $2 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the discounted rate. You’ll also want to remember to cancel that sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually up to $19, today’s deal is more than 35% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. This is two 75-ounce containers for a total of 96 loads of laundry. Compatible with “all washing machines,” including cold water loads, it is said to provide “6-weeks of freshness from wash until wear.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to use some of your savings today would be on a fresh pack of Gain Dryer sheets. Fortunately, the 240-pack is currently on sale for $6.49 Prime shipped. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and then cancel the sub after the fact. Regularly closer to $9, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock up. They are designed to fight static in the dryer while enhancing that fresh Gain scent. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers.

We also have some great deals to update your fall wardrobe right now. Those include, but are very much not limited to, Labor Day events at Eddie Bauer, Banana Republic, and Callaway. But be sure to hit up our fashion deal hub for much more.

More on Gain Laundry Detergent:

Dryer sheets fight static in the dryer while adding the amazing Gain scent

Dryer sheets also help reduce wrinkles

Wash your laundry with matching scents in Gain Laundry Detergent, Liquid Fabric Softener, and Scent Booster Beads then add dryer sheets to the dryer to keep your laundry smelling amazing even after six weeks

