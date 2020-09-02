Outdoor Research’s Labor Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

For a limited time only, Outdoor Research’s Labor Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Transcendent Down Jacket is currently on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $199. It’s a great option for winter activities and is highly-packable. This style is made of down to help keep you warm and it’s water-resistant. This jacket is available in ten color options and rated 4.4/5 stars from Outdoor Research customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to also check out Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands.
Our top picks for men include:
- Transcendent Down Jacket $60 (Orig. $199)
- Britone Full Zip Hoodie $83 (Orig. $110)
- Vigor Quarter Zip Pullover $58 (Orig. $89)
- Prologue Field Jacket $54 (Orig. $179)
- Apollo Jacket $64 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Reguge Air Hooded Jacket $69 (Orig. $229)
- Transcendent Down Jacket $60 (Orig. $199)
- Melody Hybrid Vest $30 (Orig. $99)
- Trail Mix Cowl Pullover $58 (Orig. $89)
- Refuge Vest $45 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
