Pictar Home-Office Kit helps you look your best on video calls, now $90 (Orig. $139)

Most phones and laptops have a camera for video calls, but the angle isn’t always flattering. The Pictar Home-Office Kit provides everything you need for looking your best when working remotely. You can get the kit now for just $89.99 (Orig. $139) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you are delivering a presentation via Zoom or creating a video course, the quality of the image matters. Rated at 4.4 stars on Amazon, this collection of accessories from Pictar is like a TV studio in a box.

The kit includes a wide-angle smart lens for your smartphone, which doubles the field of view. This is really useful when you want to present using a whiteboard, or you need to fit two people on one camera.

Rather than holding your phone throughout the call, you can use the supplied Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod. This versatile stand has five flexible legs that adapt to any surface. It works with action cameras and other devices, too.

The other component of this kit is the Pictar Smart Light. This compact LED lamp ensures your face isn’t ever in shadow. You get two hours of battery life on a full charge, and the light comes with a diffuser and a gel filter.

These accessories are worth $139 in total, but you can get the Pictar Home-Office Kit now for just $89.99 — that is 35% off.

