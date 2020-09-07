Mavic Mini hits one of the best prices yet at 20% off, now $320

Verizon Wireless offers the DJI Mavic Mini Drone for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and equates to 20% off. The compact Mavic Mini weighs around 0.5-pounds and offers a full-on quadcopter design. Notable specs include support for 12MP aerial photos, 2.7K HD videos, and more that’s all stabilized by the 3-axis motorized gimbal. One of the defining features of the Mavic Mini is its portability, which we praised in our hands-on review. Amazon customers love it, as well, where it has collected great reviews and #1 best-seller status.

Make the most of your savings today and grab this official DJI Mavic Mini Satchel. With a slim design to match your new quadcopter, this bag will certainly offer a level of protection while also keeping your gear organized. There’s enough room to hold your drone, a charging hub, the remote controller, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

DJI Mavic Mini features:

Weighing less than 0.55lbs / 250 grams, Mavic Mini is almost as light as the average smartphone. In the United States and Canada, you can fly this camera drone without the need to register your drone with the government

Mavic Mini supports 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K HD videos. A 3-axis motorized gimbal provides superior camera stability and ensures clear, Ultra-smooth footage

Mavic Mini’s weight allows it to stay in the air longer than similar consumer FlyCams on the market. Enjoy up to 30 minutes of flight time with a fully-charged battery

