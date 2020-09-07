Pad & Quill has now launched a wide-ranging Labor Day sitewide sale including price drops on men’s leather wallets, iPhone/iPad cases, desk accessories, Apple Watch bands, and much more. On top of some already marked down gear in the sale section, Pad & Quill is now offering 20% off sitewide for the holiday with free shipping on orders over $35. Head below for a closer look at the 2020 Pad & Quill Labor Day sale.

Pad & Quill Labor Day Sale:

From men’s leather wallets and other personal accessories to premium covers for all of your Apple gear, Pad & Quill is among our favorite accessory makers out there, especially at 20% off. Simply use code PQ20 at checkout to redeem the discounted price.

Men’s leather wallets and more:

It’s pretty hard to go wrong in a Pad & Quill sale with most of the leather gear including 10+ year warranties and 30-day money back promises throughout. But we do have our eye on the already marked down Folding Money Clip Wallet. Regularly $70 and currently marked down to $49.95, using today’s promotion code will bring your total to $39.96 shipped. That’s $30 or more than 40% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. This is one of our favorite Pad & Quill men’s leather wallets that provides a minimal card holder approach with a bit of extra room for cash and more. It holds five to eight cards in its full-grain American leather interior alongside a leather money clip strap, and a “pull-tab accessible” special pocket. The artisan that makes it will leave a discreet signature somewhere on the “designed to age and patina beautifully” wallet.

But as we mentioned above, everything Pad & Quill offers, including this year’s releases like the magnetic leather iPad Pro cases, the new linen Apple tablet covers, and its 2020 MccBook Pro cases, are eligible for today’s sale. Browse through everything here and remember to apply the special promo code above.

The smartphone and Apple gear accessory Labor Day deals don’t stop here though. Anker just launched a new Amazon sale at up to 30% off and we are tracking big-time sale events via DODOcase, Satechi, Nomad, and more right here.

More on the Folding Money Clip Wallet:

Let’s be clear: This is not your Dad’s wallet. However, this is a wallet he would be intrigued by, even jealous of. We took the classic leather bifold wallet design and slimmed it down for the modern man. Easily stash your cash with an interior money clip strap that is secure and handsomely enhanced with a handset rivet. An exterior ID card window means you’ll never have to fish for your ID again. Keep your main card quickly accessible in the credit card pocket and stash your other cards in a nearly hidden pocket that is accessible with a pull-tab. Easily holding 5-8 cards along with cash, this wallet can fit way more than you’d think at first glance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!