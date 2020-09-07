Stanley’s Power Station is a jump starter, air compressor, more: $99 ($20 off)

- Sep. 7th 2020 9:57 am ET

$99
0

Amazon is offering the Stanley Professional Power Station Jump Starter for $99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $6. It doesn’t matter if you need to jump start a car or air up tires, this Stanley offering is here to save the day. The unit delivers up to 1000 peak amps of jump starting power and it manages to also include a 120 PSI air compressor. You’ll also find several outlets ranging from AC to DC, USB, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

While you’re at it, you may be interested in DEWALT’s 20-piece Deep Socket Set. It has fallen to $20 at Amazon, allowing you to cash in on a 23% discount. Adding this socket set to your repertoire is a great way to bring yet another capability to your workshop. It’s easy to tote around thanks to having a bundled case and inside you’ll find the tray that holds everything can be removed, providing a bit more versatility.

Take charge of some gear by storing it in DEWALT’s Clear-Lid Tool Organizer. This handy accessory makes it a cinch to tidy up a variety of workshop items and make them a cinch to haul from A to B. A 20% discount at Amazon has resulted in a price that’s under $30, making now a great time to swoop in and grab it.

Stanley Power Station features:

  • Delivers serious jump-starting power with 1000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps
  • Reverse polarity alarm alerts when there is an improper connection; Connect the clamps to the battery, turn on the switch and start your vehicle
  • Features a 120 PSI air compressor to help inflate tires with low pressure; High powered LED light allows you to work in the dark

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$99
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Stanley

About the Author