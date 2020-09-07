Stanley’s Power Station is a jump starter, air compressor, more: $99 ($20 off)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Professional Power Station Jump Starter for $99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $6. It doesn’t matter if you need to jump start a car or air up tires, this Stanley offering is here to save the day. The unit delivers up to 1000 peak amps of jump starting power and it manages to also include a 120 PSI air compressor. You’ll also find several outlets ranging from AC to DC, USB, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

While you’re at it, you may be interested in DEWALT’s 20-piece Deep Socket Set. It has fallen to $20 at Amazon, allowing you to cash in on a 23% discount. Adding this socket set to your repertoire is a great way to bring yet another capability to your workshop. It’s easy to tote around thanks to having a bundled case and inside you’ll find the tray that holds everything can be removed, providing a bit more versatility.

Take charge of some gear by storing it in DEWALT’s Clear-Lid Tool Organizer. This handy accessory makes it a cinch to tidy up a variety of workshop items and make them a cinch to haul from A to B. A 20% discount at Amazon has resulted in a price that’s under $30, making now a great time to swoop in and grab it.

Stanley Power Station features:

Delivers serious jump-starting power with 1000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps

Reverse polarity alarm alerts when there is an improper connection; Connect the clamps to the battery, turn on the switch and start your vehicle

Features a 120 PSI air compressor to help inflate tires with low pressure; High powered LED light allows you to work in the dark

