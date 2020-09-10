Rare discounts on Spigen iPhone, Pixel, and Android cases from $10

- Sep. 10th 2020 7:34 am ET

Amazon is discounting a handful of Spigen iPhone and Android cases this morning. The usual Prime membership or $25 order minimum is required to lock-in free shipping. Headlining is the Liquid Clear iPhone 11 Pro Max case at $10.10. As a comparison, it regularly sells for upwards of $20 but we’ve seen it more recently around $15 or so at various retailers. With its ultra-slim design, Spigen’s clear case is a great way to add some protection to your device without bringing along too much bulk. Not to mention, the clear case itself will allow you to still show off Apple’s colors. There’s full access to all of the ports, buttons, cameras, and more, as you’d expect. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 3,200 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more Spigen cases on sale.

Additional Spigen deals include:

As always, our smartphone accessories guide is jam-packed with everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android device. You'll certainly want to check out Satechi's new Quatro Wireless Charger that supports USB-C, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more that was announced yesterday. It packs everything you want in a sleek design for power-ups on-the-go.

Spigen iPhone Pro 11 Max Clear Case features:

  • Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
  • Durable anti-slip TPU keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install
  • Reinforced buttons to promise quick responsiveness
  • Single, flexible layer provides hassle-free application
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

