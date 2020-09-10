Amazon 1-day Lexar USB and SD card storage sale up to 40% off, deals from $9

- Sep. 10th 2020 7:55 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Lexar USB and SD cards. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Lexar Professional 1667X 128GB SDXC Card for $26.97. Regularly closer to $38, today’s deal is roughly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports UHS-II technology (U3) for read transfer speeds up to 250MB/s alongside the 128GB of storage space. Ideal for use with cameras and storing larger files, it is also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices and backed by “limited lifetime product support.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals below from $9.

Lexar Gold Box sale:

Speaking of discounted storage offers, check out these deals on Sabrent’s 2TB Rocket Nano SSD, Samsung’s latest T7 Touch Portable SSD, and this all-time low on QNAP’s latest 2-Bay NAS. Plus, here is the new WD ArmorLock SSD as well as OWC’s latest Mercury Elite Pro Dual USB-C storage system.

More on the Lexar Pro 1667X 128GB SDXC Card:

  • Get high-speed performance with UHS-II technology (U3) for a read transfer speed up to 250MB/s (1667x)
  • Captures high-quality images and extended lengths of stunning 1080P full-HD, 3D, and 4K video with a DSLR camera, HD camcorder, or 3D camera
  • Large capacity options up to 256GB let you enjoy shooting longer without changing cards
  • High-speed file transfer from card to computer to dramatically accelerate workflow

