Nivea’s Pamper Gift Set with travel bag for $15 (Reg. $25), more from $7

Amazon is currently offering the NIVEA Pamper Time Gift Set 5-Piece Luxury Collection for $15 Prime shipped, when you clip the 40% off on-page coupon. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 6-months and it’s regularly priced at $25. Inside this gift set, you will find five full-size moisturizing products as well as a luxury travel case. It’s also a great option for traveling and has two body washes, lotion, and lip balm. The fall season is known for being dry and this gift set is a great way to get your skin hydrated. With over 1,800 reviews, this gift set is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable NIVEA deal is the Watermelon 4-Pack of Lip Balm for $6.89. This lip care is regularly priced at $12 and it’s an Amazon all-time low. If you suffer from dry lips, it was designed to keep them hydrated and provide a soft and smooth feel. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews.

Finally, fall is a great time to update your wardrobe and our fashion guide features an array of exceptional deals today. Express is currently taking 50% off all dress clothes, 40% off jeans, and 30% off tops. Plus, Cole Haan is offering up to 75% off final sale items with hundreds of styles included.

Nivea 5-Piece Pamper Gift Set features:

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion is specially formulated for very dry to rough skin and gives your skin the intensive moisture it needs.

NIVEA In-Shower Nourishing Body Lotion helps revolutionize the daily skincare routine and transforms body care with a different take on moisturizing.

The original NIVEA Creme, a rich, creamy moisturizer that smoothens and softens every inch of skin. An intensive moisturizing solution for extremely dry skin. Can be used all over the body, and best for rough spots such as knees, feet, elbows and hands.

NIVEA Foaming Silk Mousse Creme Moisture Body Wash provides the feeling of silk from the soft and rich mousse.

