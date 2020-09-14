Anker’s eufy RoboVac 11S takes care of the vacuuming for $150 (Reg. $220)

Woot is now offering Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robotic vacuum cleaner for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $220, and currently on sale for $190 at Amazon right now, today’s offer is as much as $80 in savings and matching our previous mention. This model sports 1300Pa suction power for up to 100-minutes before it automatically returns itself to the included charging cradle. The Boost IQ technology allows the robot vac to adjust its overall power on its own when needed and it also ships with a remote, cleaning tool, an extra set of high-performance filters, and more, alongside a 1-year warranty from eufy. It carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 26,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For an even more affordable option, take a look at the ILIFE V5s Pro for $136 shipped. This model carries solid ratings, saves you some cash, and also has built-in mopping functionality alongside the vacuuming. This model carries all of the most important features including auto-return charging, a 110-minute runtime, and more.

Now we also have an interesting bundle offer available from last week including today’s lead deal. You can browse through the eufy RoboVac 11S and HomeVac H11 bundle offer right here as well as this ongoing offer on Roborock’s S6 Pure vacuum and mop. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more notable deals.

More on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest RoboVac (2. 85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa. Walking Speed-10.5 in/s

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

