Get a full-body workout with this adjustable kettlebell: 2-pack now $100 (Orig. $110)

- Sep. 15th 2020 2:34 pm ET

Kettlebells are great for loads of different exercises, but you normally need a set to complete a full workout. With BEACHBELL Multi-Weight Portable Kettlebell, you can adjust the weight in seconds by filling the bell with sand. Right now, you can pick up a 2-pack for just $99.99 (Reg. $110) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From sumo squats to single-arm swings, you can work every major muscle group with kettlebell exercises. However, you might not have access to a full set — particularly when you’re away from home or working out at the beach.

BEACHBELL offers a neat solution. Made from PVC with a reinforced aluminum handle, this fitness accessory looks more like a sturdy bag than a regular weight.

When you’re ready to do your workout, you simply open the base and load some sand. Markings on BEACHBELL show you how much to put in to reach different weights, and a durable clip holds the sand securely.

You can then use BEACHBELL as a regular kettlebell. The handle is strong enough to support anything from 3 to 35 pounds, meaning you can perform cardio workouts and build muscle.

As featured by Men’s Health and Lifehacker, this portable kettlebell is perfect for regular travelers, fitness instructors, and athletes.

Normally priced at $110, BEACHBELL two-packs are only $99.99 today.

