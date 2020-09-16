Anker’s latest sale includes its popular projectors, Qi chargers, more from $22

- Sep. 16th 2020 10:10 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Portable Projector for $249.99 shipped when promo code AKNEBULA is applied and the on-page coupon code is clipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube, and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Check out our review of Anker’s other similar model for more details. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals in today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Monday’s Anker sale is still live with deals from $18 on smartphone accessories, charging gear, and more. Headlining is the Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $195.50, which is down from the usual $300 price tag and the second-best offer to date. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Anker Nebula Capsule features:

  • Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)
  • 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all around.
  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Capsule’s soda can-sized design.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

