Outfit your new Apple Watch Series 6 or SE with three sport bands for $7

Yandu (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7.21. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $1.50. Considering that Apple charges $49 for a sport band, going with today’s deal is certainly more economical. It’s made of silicone material, which is a perfect pairing for working out at the gym. As you may know, Apple introduced two new models of Apple Watch yesterday, so this is a great way to outfit your wrist and enjoy some new style for less. With three bands included in today’s offer, you’ll be able to easily swap out colors to match your style for the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Not finding what you’re looking for? Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

You can find all of the coverage from yesterday’s event over at 9to5Mac, where our team has been breaking down all of the details and more. Of course, our Apple guide continues to be the place to score notable price drops on everything from iPads to Macs, and more. That includes a great price on Apple Watch Series 3 if you’re not yet willing to invest in the latest models.

Yandu Apple Watch Bands feature:

The sport bands for Apple Watch 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm are made of durable and soft silicone material, which can prevent skin from irritation and bring you a comfortable wearing experience. There are different popular colors apple sport band to personalize your Apple Watch and fit your mood, outfit in daily life, dress up your Apple Watch and highlight your unique taste.

