Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer for $669.99 shipped when code LEGOSW has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $700 price tag like you’ll pay at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen this set go on sale since launching last fall and is subsequently a new all-time low. As one of LEGO’s most recent UCS kits, this 4,784-piece creation stands over 43-inches long and recreates one of the more iconic vehicles from the Star Wars universe. It’s packed with authentic detail and even includes a miniature version of the Tantive IV for recreating scenes from A New Hope. You’ll also find two Imperial Pilot minifigures, a display plaque, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below the fold for more LEGO deals from $13.

While not an actual discount, the limited-edition Bespin Duel set is now back in stock direct from LEGO. This $40 creation launched earlier this month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back and has been nearly impossible to get since immediately selling out. So if this is one you had your eye on, now is another chance to score this unique set. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals at Amazon:

Yesterday, we also got an official first look at the new brick-built Yoda Lightsaber from LEGO that debuted as the Mos Eisley Cantina set went up for sale. And while you’re at it, be sure to go check out our hands-on review of the recent Razor Crest, as well as LEGO’s new Super Mario theme right here.

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer features:

Build and display the Devastator, a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series; a giant of a model from Star Wars: A New Hope that collectors will love to own! The Imperial Star Destroyer model includes a display stand, informational fact plaque and 2 Imperial minifigures with weapons for a truly authentic galactic civil war collector’s item

