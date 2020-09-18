PDP and PowerA Nintendo Switch gear from $8: Controllers, travel cases, more

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Mario Remix Edition Deluxe Travel Case for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked. This officially licensed case features the classic Mario logo atop a sketch-like pattern of Mushroom Kingdom iconography. This is a rigid EVA case for protection with a center divider screen pad, nylon lift strap, and an adjustable velcro pouch to snugly store accessories. This one also has significantly more game card storage that most comparable options with 14 dedicated slots. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. Head below for more Nintendo Switch accessory deals from $8.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

We also still have a collection of cases and controllers for Nintendo Switch on sale right here from $8 including options from RDS, Controller Gear, and more. You’ll want to swing by our latest games roundup for big-time deals on Switch games like Super Mario Maker 2, and Mario Tennis Aces, among others.

Nintendo also just added some great new titles to its Switch Online NES/SNES library with Donkey Kong Country 2 and three other SNES games. Plus, don’t forget to check out the new Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle right here.

More on the PDP Nintendo Switch Mario Remix Edition Case:

Rigid EVA case stores Console, up to 14 games and various accessories

Features adjustable Velcro pouch for a custom Fit for your accessories

Center divider panel with protective screen pad protects your Console

Nylon lift strap for Safe and Easy removal of your Console

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

