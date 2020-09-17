Today’s best game deals: COD MW2 Campaign $15, PS5 launch title pre-orders, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for $14.99 in digital form on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 right now. Regularly $20, this is the best price around on the remaster of this legendary/infamous campaign. This one supports up to 4K resolution with HDR support, but you can get a full break down of what to expect from this one in our hands-on review right here. While everyone is hoping on PlayStation 5 pre-orders to go live again (we saw a quick blast yesterday evening and this morning), you will find some of the big launch titles available for pre-order below. That’s on top of offers on titles like MLB The Show 20, The Outer Worlds, loads of new digital PS4 deals, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- PlayStation 5: Release date, price, games, more
- PlayStation 5 pre-orders now going live!
- Over 150 PS VR games on sale from $1
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $4
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date
- Xbox Series S goes official at $299
Today’s best game deals:
- Demon’s Souls PS5 $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $60
- New PSN sale Games Under $20
- MLB The Show 20 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Or less for PS Plus members
- The Outer Worlds $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or less for PS Plus members
- Sonic FORCES $10 (Reg. $20)
- New PSN sale Double Discounts up to 50% off with PS Plus
- The Last Us Part II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM 64 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Outer Wilds $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle $18 (Reg. $45)
- Yakuza Kiwami $15 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale up to 67% off
- Xbox Call of Duty Sale up to $60 off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $30 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Ubisoft unveils Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake with debut trailer
Solve mysteries and unlock new weapons in The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison: Which should you buy?
Nintendo unveils Breath of the Wild prequel: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition rolls onto Switch, PC
FREE next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Series X, and PC
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!