Today’s best game deals: COD MW2 Campaign $15, PS5 launch title pre-orders, more

- Sep. 17th 2020 9:47 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for $14.99 in digital form on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 right now.  Regularly $20, this is the best price around on the remaster of this legendary/infamous campaign. This one supports up to 4K resolution with HDR support, but you can get a full break down of what to expect from this one in our hands-on review right here. While everyone is hoping on PlayStation 5 pre-orders to go live again (we saw a quick blast yesterday evening and this morning), you will find some of the big launch titles available for pre-order below. That’s on top of offers on titles like MLB The Show 20, The Outer Worlds, loads of new digital PS4 deals, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

