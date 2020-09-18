Stanley work lighting and more up to 40% off at Amazon, today only from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LUTEC via Amazon is discounting various outdoor lights by up to 40%. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Stanley 5000-Lumen LED Work Lamp at $44.99. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by around 20%. If you’re tackling any kind of DIY project around the house, having a work lamp like this a great idea. It’s a solid partner for late-night work sessions whether indoor or out. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Stanley 7000-Lumen Adjustable Outdoor LED Light for $99.19. That’s down $25 or so from the regular price. Notable features here include an adjustable design that completely folds up for easy movement from location to location. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on lighting from Stanley and LUTEC. Some listings are beginning to sell out, so it’s best to act quickly and score these deals before time runs out.

Stanley 5000-Lumen LED Work Lamp features:

The STANLEY 5,000 Lumens LED Corded Portable Work Light provides ample lighting with its long-lasting integrated LED. This product has a distinctive ergonomic design providing the ultimate lighting solution. Its not only portable, but it can be fully adjusted, allowing it to fold flat for easy storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

