Prime Day rumors continue to swirl as Amazon’s biggest summer shopping event has officially been pushed back to the fall. After a series of delays, a new report out today points to mid-October as launch day for Amazon’s now mid-fall sale. If this holds true, it’s shaping up to be a big 6-week stretch for the online retailer as Black Friday and Cyber Monday will follow shortly after. So what does this mean for the next few weeks? We have full details and analysis of today’s report down below.

Report says Prime Day slated for October 13th

CNET is out with a report today pointing to Tuesday, October 13, as the official Amazon Prime Day. However, as the event has grown from 24-hours to multiple days, you can expect deals to start in earnest on Sunday, October 11.

How did CNET come to this conclusion? Multiple people “with knowledge” leaked that Amazon’s warehouse workers have had October 13-20 blocked out for vacation, which is a standard move by the online giant in the lead up to large shopping events. This is also in-line with previous rumors across the web in recent months.

Initially, we heard reports point to an August launch date for this event. However, in the time since we’ve seen that date slide to September and beyond. That means that Prime Day may fall just a few weeks before Black Friday, this year.

What to expect on Prime Day 2020

Each year, Amazon puts its first-party devices on sale for Prime Day. That means that anything featuring Alexa, like its Echo speakers and displays, is certain to be on sale. You can also count on Kindle E-readers, Fire tablets, and more all being discounted. Amazon Prime Day delivers the year’s best prices on the online giant’s in-house devices, second only to Black Friday.

We can also expect that just about everything in the tech category will be on sale, including but not limited to, TVs, iPads, Apple Watches, various Android smartphones, and much more. There will also be ample deals on home goods and fashion with various other retailers following suit and launching their own promotions in conjunction with Prime Day in October.

We’re expecting a proper announcement from Amazon in the coming 10-days or so as we get closer to the rumored Prime Day date. As always, we’ll have all of the coverage in the lead to Prime Day as we detail the best deals throughout the weeks ahead.

Source: CNET

