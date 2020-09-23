KitNipBox Cat Toy/Treat Subscription Boxes now $10 for today only (50% off)

- Sep. 23rd 2020 8:48 am ET

Get this deal
50% off $10
0

Today only, as part its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box of Cat Toys, Treats, and Goodies for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 every month, today’s offer will net you the first month at 50% off. This subscription can be cancelled at any time so this is great way to try out the KitNipBox or just to score one at 50% off. It includes five “custom-designed cat toys,” treats, and other goodies ranging from interactive, and catnip-filled fun, to wand toys, and more. The boxes are sometimes themed — back to school, picnic, rock n’ roll, and more — with each item going through a rigorous screening process to ensure they are “safe for your kitty to enjoy.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the subscription box doesn’t interest you, there are plenty of cat toys you can surprise your furry friend with on Amazon for less. Or just supplement the goodies in the KitNipBox with a new 8-ounce cat dish for under $3 Prime shipped. These best-selling SmartyKat Catnip Cat Toys for $3.50 might be a fun option as well.

Learn how to turn your Amazon packaging into a cat condo (and many other things) right here. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on household essentials, kitchenware, DIY gear, and more.

More on the KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box:

This box comes with a variety of 5 custom-designed cat toys, cat treats, and other cat goodies. We send a varied toy assortment, with interactive cat toys, catnip-filled toys, & wand toys. It’s perfect for households with one kitty. We feature surprise themes, as well as a different variety of goodies in every box. We’ve included back to school, picnic, and rock n’ roll themes in past boxes. Your kitty will be able to discover new favorite goodies each month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off $10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
KitNipBox

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard