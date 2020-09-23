KitNipBox Cat Toy/Treat Subscription Boxes now $10 for today only (50% off)

Today only, as part its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box of Cat Toys, Treats, and Goodies for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 every month, today’s offer will net you the first month at 50% off. This subscription can be cancelled at any time so this is great way to try out the KitNipBox or just to score one at 50% off. It includes five “custom-designed cat toys,” treats, and other goodies ranging from interactive, and catnip-filled fun, to wand toys, and more. The boxes are sometimes themed — back to school, picnic, rock n’ roll, and more — with each item going through a rigorous screening process to ensure they are “safe for your kitty to enjoy.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the subscription box doesn’t interest you, there are plenty of cat toys you can surprise your furry friend with on Amazon for less. Or just supplement the goodies in the KitNipBox with a new 8-ounce cat dish for under $3 Prime shipped. These best-selling SmartyKat Catnip Cat Toys for $3.50 might be a fun option as well.

Learn how to turn your Amazon packaging into a cat condo (and many other things) right here. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on household essentials, kitchenware, DIY gear, and more.

More on the KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box:

This box comes with a variety of 5 custom-designed cat toys, cat treats, and other cat goodies. We send a varied toy assortment, with interactive cat toys, catnip-filled toys, & wand toys. It’s perfect for households with one kitty. We feature surprise themes, as well as a different variety of goodies in every box. We’ve included back to school, picnic, and rock n’ roll themes in past boxes. Your kitty will be able to discover new favorite goodies each month.

