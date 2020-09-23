Huge 2-day Vitamix Days sale now live with up to 50% off blenders, and more

The Vitamix Days sale is now in full swing with up to 50% off new and reconditioned blenders, small appliances, and more. One standout here is on the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender at $289.95 shipped. Regularly $500 and currently fetching $488 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $210 in savings and is the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking to bring some of that professional chef magic home at a major discount, the Vitamix Days sale is the way to go. Alongside its variable speed controls and 64-ounce blending container, this model can cause enough friction to heat soups and sauces. Its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades can crush just about anything you throw at them and it features a handy self-cleaning feature when you’re finished. Shipping with a precious 7-year warranty directly from Vitamix, this model carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying a heavy price tag for Vitamix’s professional-grade blenders, not to mention the lengthy warranty, but there are more affordable options out there. For example, Ninja’s Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender. This model is capable of meal preparation, your daily smoothie, and comes in at a fraction of the price of your typical Vitamix. Same goes for the $70 Oster Pro Blender with a 4+ star rating from over 5,600 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the the rest of the Vitamix Days sale for additional offers at up to 50% off. The certified refurbished S50 with a 5-year warranty comes in at $166, for example, which is down significantly from its original $340 price tag. This sale is live for just two days until September 25, 2020 and really doesn’t come around very often, so jump in while you can. You’ll find a host of quick links to some of the best deals in the sale right here.

While we are taking high-end home goods, don’t miss this rare Knoll Semi-Annual Sale with 15% off iconic styles of the 20th century. Then dig into our home goods deal hub for even more furniture and kitchenware offers.

More on the Vitamix Days 5200 Pro-Grade Blender deal:

Create every course of your home-cooked meal—from frozen drinks to creamy desserts—in minutes. The Vitamix 5200 is the universal tool for family meals and entertaining. The size and shape of the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches. Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control.

