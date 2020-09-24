Save on refurbished Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera systems starting at $95

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera systems in certified refurbished condition starting at $94.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Our top pick is on the 2-Camera Security System at $169.99. Down from its original $480 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 65% discount, beats Amazon’s new condition pricing by $230, and marks a new all-time low. This Arlo kit includes two of its security cameras which are both equipped with weather-resistant designs, wire-free connectivity, and support for 1080p feeds. That’s on top of HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integration, free 7-day rolling cloud storage, and more. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Everything in the sale also ships with a 90-day warranty from Arlo. Head below for more.

If the featured bundle isn’t a perfect fit for your setup, be sure to check out all of the other Arlo Pro 2 cameras on sale right here. Those with an existing setup will be able to expand with an add-on camera for $95, while there are also some larger bundles available for those who have more property to surveil.

Or for those looking to score a single HomeKit-enabled camera, we spotted an offering from Anker earlier in the week that’s still live, alongside all of the brand’s other discounted gear. You’ll also find plenty more where those came from in our smart home guide.

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!