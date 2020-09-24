Bodum’s pour over-ready Gooseneck Kettle now $30 for today only (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Bodum is offering its E-BODUM MELIOR Gooseneck Water Kettle in silver/stainless steel for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While you will also find the matte black version on Amazon for the same price, the stainless steel silver model has never dropped below $35 there and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked for today only. Ideal for tea and pour over coffee lovers, this 27-ounce electric kettle features an ergonomic design with handy gooseneck spout for “full control over the speed and consistency of the water flow.” The non-slip cork handle and lid top are particularly attractive with the expected cordless pouring design in tow. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to lock down another electric gooseneck kettle with solid reviews like this for under $30. Outside of some of the no-name options in the $20+ range, like this Chefbar model at $22, today’s offer is among the best options out there. You could, however, opt for a standard AmazonBasics model at $22, but you won’t get the pour over-ready gooseneck spout here.

We also have some specialty Bodum models still on sale as well including the IBIS electric kettle with washable filter and the eye-catching OTTONI option with blue LEDs. Check out our latest coffee feature for more pour over ideas and then our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on household essentials.

More on the Bodum MELIOR Gooseneck Water Kettle :

Ergonomic Design for easy water flow control.

Made of durable stainless steel with a sustainable cork handle.

Handle and knob keep your hands free from the heat.

Sturdy base boils water at the flick of a switch.

Kettle detaches from base for a cord-free pour.

Features an indicator light and automatic shut-off.

27 Ounce capacity.

