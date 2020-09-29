Amazon’s personal shopping subscription, which just started this July for women, has now expanded into men’s fashion. The subscription service is priced at just $4.99 a month with a box curated just for you, full of clothing, shoes, and accessories. Just in time for fall, this is a perfect way to elevate your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for casual wear or a look for a date night, this box has you covered. When the box arrives at your doorstep, you have seven days to try the clothing out and buy what you decide to keep. Head below the jump to find out even more details about Amazon’s personal shopping subscription.

“Some of the top motivators men asked to use this service for include convenience of having someone else shop for them, help putting together outfits, improvement of their existing wardrobe and guidance to keep up with trends,” Amazon said.

What’s inside Amazon’s Personal Shopping Subscription

One of the best parts about the Prime Wardrobe Subscription Box is that it mixes the convenience of online shopping and the perks of having an in-store dressing room. When you head to create your box, you will take a style survey, which will take an input of your style, brand, fit, and budget preferences. The fashion stylists at Amazon’s Personal Shopping section come from varied backgrounds in the fashion, retail, editorial, styling, and creative fields, so they know exactly what you’re looking for.

Inside this box, you can choose up to eight items to try on at home. Plus, it has today’s hottest brands included featuring adidas, Lacoste, Carhartt, Levi’s, and hundreds of others. Plus, it also has Amazon’s own in-house brands such as GoodThreads and Amazon Basics.

Why you should take advantage of this subscription

The Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is such a convenience that you will never have to step inside a clothing store again. Especially with the pandemic, this makes it an easy way to update your wardrobe with the help of personal shoppers that are ahead to the latest trends in fashion. Best of all, the return process of the items you don’t wish to keep is free and easy. Plus, they give you a resealable box as well as a return label inside each subscription. Right now, the service is only available on Amazon’s mobile app for US Prime customers. So be sure to head to the Personal Shopping Subscription page now to sign up for your first box to look stylish this fall.

