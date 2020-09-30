Sing your heart out with Karaoke On Demand, starting at $59 (Orig. $119)

There is nothing quite like belting out classic songs with your friends. Karaoke On Demand lets you enjoy the fun anywhere, with access to thousands of note-perfect tracks on all your devices. Right now, you can pick up a one-year subscription for just $59 (Orig. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials.

For karaoke enthusiasts, the last few months have been a difficult time. But even if your favorite bar is closed, there is no reason to hang up your mic. With Karaoke On Demand, you can host your very own party wherever you want.

With everything from fresh jams to classic hits, this platform has a huge catalog of carefully curated karaoke songs. It’s perfect for a fun evening with friends and family or tuning up your vocal cords for the weekend.

As a VIP, you can enjoy unlimited streaming with Karaoke On Demand. The service works on PC and Mac desktops via the web, along with Android and iOS mobile devices.

You can also access the catalog via your Apple TV or Roku streaming box. It even works with certain smart TVs. Every backing track sounds like the real thing, and the lyrics are on point.

You can get your Karaoke On Demand lifetime subscription today for just $149.99. Alternatively, you can grab a one-year subscription for $59 (Orig. $119) or a two-year subscription for just $99 (Orig. $239).

